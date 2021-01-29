At least Westbrook had company in the locker room. Starting center Robin Lopez was tossed in the third quarter, having earned his second technical foul after arguing with officials — from the bench.

It was a frustrating night for Washington (3-12), which dropped its fourth straight game after resuming its season Sunday following a coronavirus pause of nearly two weeks.

Before the game, Coach Scott Brooks spoke of a “giddy” locker room after forwards Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans and center Moritz Wagner rejoined the team after more than two weeks in the NBA’s coronavirus protocol. Brooks cautioned the trio would need time to acclimate, but he was optimistic that help had finally arrived.

But in their first game since Jan. 11, the trio’s presence made no difference as Washington turned in its worst loss of the week. The Wizards’ offense was putrid in general, and Hachimura and Bertans were understandably rusty.

Hachimura, back in his starting spot, shot 3 for 9 for nine points in 24 minutes. Bertans, who had just begun to get his rhythm back before the pause, went a disheartening 0 for 7 (including 0 for 6 from behind the arc) for one point in 25 minutes off the bench.

But it wasn’t just the late joiners who struggled. Washington’s offense took the night off except for Westbrook, who had perhaps his strongest game of the season before he was ejected. The starting point guard, who has been working his way back to full strength after injuring his left quad in December, was able to accelerate seemingly with more ease and get to the rim more effectively than he has in some time.

Westbrook tied Bradley Beal with a season-high 26 points on 8-for-18 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists in the 27 minutes he was on the court. But his strong performance did nothing to get his teammates going, including Beal.

Rondo wrapped up Beal so tightly on defense early on that the Wizards guard never got going. He finished with 26 points on 10-for-26 shooting, going 0 for 8 from three. Washington shot just 36.5 percent and had six technical fouls in all.

Trae Young let Atlanta (10-9) with 41 points. Rondo was ejected after drawing his second technical foul with about five minutes left.