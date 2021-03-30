Washington lost, 114-104, to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena, but if there is one thing the Wizards could take from a game in which the odds were stacked high against them from the start, it is that Hachimura seems to be coming into his own at last.

On another night without Bradley Beal, who was out for the second straight game with a right hip contusion, Hachimura stepped up alongside Russell Westbrook, leading the Wizards with 30 points. Not even counting center Thomas Bryant, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, the Wizards (17-29) were down five players, and Hachimura stepped into a starring role.

His strong performance wasn’t just for lack of other options, either; the forward has been hard-charging for some time. He entered Tuesday’s game averaging 17.5 points, shooting 52.3 percent, converting 39.4 percent from three-point range and pulling in 7.3 rebounds in the 11 games since the all-star break — a considerable bump in production after an injury-laden start to the season.

Hachimura was just as active against the Hornets (24-22) as he was against the Indiana Pacers in a win the night before, making 12 of 25 shots from the field before ceding the spotlight to Westbrook in the fourth quarter as the Wizards trailed by single digits.

For much of the night, it was Westbrook who set up Hachimura. The same point guard who sat during back-to-backs in the first half of the season had his second straight triple-double, He followed Monday’s historic performance (35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds) with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists Tuesday for his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook is the third player in NBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson are the others, both achieving their feats in the 1960s.

But Hachimura, Westbrook and three other double-digit scorers weren’t enough to keep Charlotte at bay after a superb start by Gordon Hayward, who had 26 points. Terry Rozier added 27 as the Hornets shot 46.7 percent overall and 41.2 percent from three-point range, picking on the Wizards’ defense all night.

The Wizards received bad news even before tip-off.

Washington added another player to its injured ranks Tuesday: Backup point guard Raul Neto, who has been dealing with a left rib contusion for a few weeks but hadn’t missed a game, joined Beal, backup point guard Ish Smith (quadriceps) and forward Davis Bertans (right calf strain) on the sideline.

Recently acquired center Daniel Gafford was out, too, with a right high ankle sprain after a fall in Monday’s game. Gafford had an MRI exam Tuesday and will be reevaluated in approximately 10 days.

With the Wizards’ guard numbers thinning, rookie guard Cassius Winston, who is on a two-way contract and spent time in the G League bubble this season, played 11 minutes and scored three points. It was center Robin Lopez who shined off the bench, turning in a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.