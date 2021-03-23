The Wizards, after strong performances against the league-leading Utah Jazz on Thursday and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, delivered a clunker against a mid-level Eastern Conference team, resulting in a 131-113 blowout loss to the Knicks on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

“I don’t think we even arrived at the arena tonight, honestly,” Beal said. “We were still in the hotel lobby.”

Some of Washington’s worst losses of the season have come against those teams bunched in the lower tier of the East, from confounding losses against Miami and Charlotte in February to defeats to Chicago and Orlando at the start the season. Before the game Tuesday, Wizards Coach Scott Brooks spoke about the importance of beating teams like the seventh-place Knicks (22-22) to get back in the hunt for the playoffs.

Yet there was no sense of urgency nor whiff of defensive fortitude when his team took the court — the Knicks led by 20 at intermission and 31 in the third quarter. The Wizards enter Thursday’s trade deadline at 15-27 and four games out of the play-in tournament with another game against the Knicks set for that night.

Brooks was asked whether the timing of the loss with the trade deadline looming added to any anxiety in the locker room.

“We’ve all been in this business, other than the few rookies that we have. This is part of it,” Brooks said. “Everybody in the league is trying to improve their team. If you’ve got opportunities to improve your team, you do it. That’s nothing personal; it’s business. I don’t think that’s affecting how we played, the physicality tonight. We need to be better. We all do, myself included. We need to be better, and we need to be better quickly, going into this next game.”

Asked why the Wizards weren’t prepared to be more physical after already falling to the Knicks once this season, Brooks didn’t offer a root cause.

“We’ve got to have more grit. We’ve got to be able to do that,” Brooks said. “We’ve got to find a way. Tried to mix things up and change some of the rotations; nothing seemed to work tonight. But we’ve got to find a way to battle, to compete for every inch of the floor. Like I said, tonight wasn’t good enough. We need to be better. Tonight, they got where they wanted to go.”

Beal led Washington with 22 points, including 10 makes from the foul line, and Russell Westbrook had a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists, but their contributions were overshadowed by defensive struggles on the other end.

The Wizards got off to a strong start, leading by six early in the first quarter thanks to the efforts of Beal and Alex Len, who had two blocks and a dunk before racking up a few fouls at the end of the period. From there, New York did as it pleased.

A flurry of fouls sent the Knicks to the line possession after possession until they built a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. First-half turnovers did Washington in, too — it gave up 19 points off giveaways before halftime.

Randle took advantage most of all, racking up 37 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 7 for 10 from the foul line. RJ Barrett had 21 points and five rebounds, and Alec Burks had 20 points. Mitchell Robinson added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Sunday’s loss in Brooklyn caused concern about the health of the offense without forward Davis Bertans, who is expected to be out until at least the first weekend in April with a right calf strain, but defense was by far the more worrisome element of Tuesday’s game.

Beal was clearly frustrated when speaking to reporters after, but said this wasn’t the time for a strongly worded locker-room speech. Some of the Wizards’ worst faults Tuesday weren’t things that can be fixed with a pep talk.

“You can control playing hard. You can control being physical. You can control running the floor. …There’s a lot of stuff we can control that we don’t do,” Beal said. “…You have to have heart. You can’t teach that. You have to have dog. You can’t teach that either. So, you’ve got to be mentally ready to go. Like, this is the best league in the world. It doesn’t get any higher than this, and if you can’t get yourself ready to play every night, then you shouldn’t be here.”