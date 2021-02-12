Beal watched the Wizards’ 109-91 loss from the sidelines dressed in street clothes with matching sneakers and a beanie. In an ideal world, Washington (6-17) would have liked him to lace up his basketball shoes instead.

But in this reality, the Wizards are trying to avoid grinding their star player to dust.

AD

“This is a period that we feel he could get some rest,” Coach Scott Brooks said on a videoconference before the game. “It’d be good for his body, he’s fought a lot. He’s not hurt, he’s just — you know, we need to look ahead in the schedule and that’s the way it is.”

The Wizards were steamrolled at Capital One Arena without him, posting their second-lowest offensive outing of the season and only keeping things respectable through most of three quarters because of how terribly the Knicks (12-15) shot from beyond the arc.

AD

Otherwise, Washington’s offense was inert in Beal’s second missed game. He also sat during a Jan. 9 loss to Miami due to the league’s coronavirus protocols. This loss featured poor spacing, sticky ball movement and 14 turnovers.

AD

Starting point guard Russell Westbrook led the team with 23 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including nine rebounds and 10 assists. Garrison Mathews, who is on a two-way contract with the Wizards and splits his time between the NBA and the G League, got his first career start in place of Beal and added 14 points including four three-pointers.

Starting forward Rui Hachimura and backup guard Troy Brown Jr. each added 10 points.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Starting center Mitchell Robinson might have been right there with him — he had a double-double at halftime — but left the game after one half with a fractured right hand, according to New York.

AD

AD

Washington played the second half down a man as well. One game after he missed time because he needed stitches in his lip, backup point guard Ish Smith missed the second half Friday with tightness in his right quad.

Before their departures, the Wizards once again had trouble at the three-point line: Washington made 4 of 20 from beyond the arc in the first half, two of which belonged to Brown.

The Knicks weren’t much better from long range — they shot 1-for-6 from three in the first half and ended the game going 6-for-24 — but they balanced things out by dominating in the paint. Robinson played bully before his injury and had 10 points and 14 rebounds by halftime, helping New York to a 75-47 edge on the boards for the game.