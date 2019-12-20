The Wizards were down 17 after a quarter and 16 at intermission, but Beal scored 23 in the second half to bring his team back.

Beal had help. Ish Smith (season-high 26 points) hit a floater with 3:43 remaining to tie the score at 109. Smith hit all nine of his shots, leading a second unit that outscored its Toronto counterparts 49-26. Troy Brown Jr. also contributed 11 points.

The Raptors looked far more like a version of their summer league roster than the team that won the 2019 NBA title. While Fred VanVleet returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous five games, the Raptors were without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell. In their place, players like Terence Davis, Malcolm Miller and Chris Boucher played heavy rotation minutes. Still, the Raptors looked unstoppable — at least to start.

The Wizards’ defense continued struggle, allowing 68 first-half points. Offensively, Washington sharpshooter Davis Bertans, who entered the night with the eighth-highest percentage on threes (. 462), missed his first eight attempts and went 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Beal scored but needed a volume of shots. He missed eight of 11 attempts in the half and contributed eight of his team-high 14 points from the free throw line.

However, Isaiah Thomas and Smith combined to hit 9 of 11 shots. Take away the efficiency from the point guards — the only position the Wizards haven’t been impacted by injury — and the rest of the team shot 21 percent through the first 24 minutes.

Despite the sluggish shooting, the Wizards didn’t completely lose their grip of the game.

With 4:58 to go in the half, OG Anunoby scored a reverse layup — part of eight straight points VanVleet contributed to by either scoring or assisting. Toronto went up by 17 points but never was able to deliver a knockout punch.

The Wizards closed within 10 at six different points in the third quarter but couldn’t cut their margin to single digits until 33.7 seconds remained in the quarter, when rookie Garrison Mathews knocked down a corner three. At last, the Wizards had trimmed the lead to single digits (94-85) for the first time since the opening quarter.

The Wizards carried that momentum into the final quarter. Mathews found a slither of daylight from a screen set by Bertans and hit his second three-pointer to pull his team to within 98-90. Then Beal grew more involved, hitting a pullup three at the 7:06 mark cut the score to 104-99 and forcing the Raptors into a timeout.

The Wizards kept coming before they finally ran out of steam, a statement win against the defending champs just out of reach.

