Markieff Morris and Tristan Thompson battle for a loose ball during the Wizards’ blowout loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland Saturday night. (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

John Wall returned to the lineup Saturday night, but something was still missing. His offense.

As the Washington Wizards mailed in a 116-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — appearing as a disengaged, fatigued group despite enjoying two consecutive days off while the Cavaliers played in the second night of a back-to-back home set — Wall was a noticeable non-factor.

Wall missed every shot he attempted and, for the first time in his nine-year career, finished with just one point. Wall’s single point came at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter when he made the second free throw of two attempts.

With 3:26 remaining in the quarter, Wall left the floor for the final time after playing 26 minutes. Cleveland rookie point guard Collin Sexton had just nailed a transition three-pointer to lift his team to an 80-65 lead, not the team’s largest but indicative of double-digit cushion the Cavaliers held through most of the contest.

As Coach Scott Brooks called a timeout, Wall dabbed his sweat with the hem of his jersey and strolled off the court. At that moment, he was walking away from the worst offensive game of his career: one point, 0 for 5 from the field with three misses from behind the three-point arc, six assists and a minus-14.

Bradley Beal led the team with 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting while Otto Porter Jr. started hot and finished with 15 points (6 for 10 from the field) and Jeff Green scored 17 off the bench.

The loss snapped the Wizards’ three-game winning streak and dropped them to 11-15. The Cavaliers, one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, improved to 6-20.

Wall missed the team’s previous road win and Friday practice for “personal reasons” and was considered a game-time decision to play against Cleveland. Wall spent much of the pregame inside the visitors’ locker room lying flat on his stomach while getting his legs treated by Jesse Phillips, the team’s director of player performance and rehabilitation.

Moments earlier, Brooks was in another part of the arena and heaping praise on Wall’s counterpart, Sexton.

Talented and aggressive, Brooks said when asked by a reporter what he liked about Sexton’s overall game. The adjectives were not unusual — coaches usually share friendly, and sometimes banal, admiration for opponents. However, Sexton proved every word of Brooks’s praise and his numbers demonstrated just how talented and aggressive he was in the matchup against Wall, scoring a game-high 29 points to go with six assists.

While the Cavaliers smashed the game open with a 29-4 run that started in the first quarter and didn’t end until midway through the second, Sexton scored easily in the paint and located his teammates for open shots. Sexton scored three layups in the opening quarter and added another in the second quarter, including wide open back cut that left Wall lingering on the perimeter.

Although Sexton played through the fourth-quarter blowout while Wall sat and the Wizards continued their normal, and ineffective, defensive scheme of switching on screens, Wall had many possessions as the responsible defender against Sexton. At the 7:55 mark of the second quarter, Sexton pulled the Cavaliers ahead by 21 by getting around a screen and pulling up for the midrange jumper in front of Wall. Later, Sexton lost Wall off the dribble and dropped a pass to Tristan Thompson for a 23-point lead.

Cleveland eventually opened a 29-point lead.