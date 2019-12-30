The Wizards’ trio of Ian Mahinmi, Jordan McRae and rookie Garrison Mathews — the least likely Big Three — played like stars. Mahinmi made his first seven shots and scored a career-high 25 points. Mathews poured in 28 points — including a remarkable 20 in the second quarter alone — on 6-for-9 shooting overall and 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the three-point arc, by far the best night of his young professional career. And McRae finished with a season-high 29 points and eight assists, the most he has ever had.

Although Miami (24-9) had a healthy team led by Jimmy Butler, who finished with 27 points, and a large contingent of fans who periodically started “Let’s Go Heat!” chants, the Wizards (10-22) closed the decade with one of their most shocking wins of the season.

The past 10 years for the Wizards have been filled with more groans than gains. Under former team president Ernie Grunfeld, who spent most of the decade in charge before being fired in April, and now in this first partial season without him, the Wizards amassed a .438 winning percentage (353 wins, 453 losses) in the 2010s.

However, as the Wizards closed the decade, the franchise’s two biggest stars were unavailable: Wall is nearing a full year away rehabilitating his Achilles’, and Beal missed his second straight game with soreness around the lower and side region of his right knee.

In their place, understudies stepped in surprisingly well.

Mahinmi, a defensive-minded center who had never reached 20 points in a game in his three-plus years with the Wizards, could not be stopped in the paint. Mathews, a rookie without an official player profile on a popular fantasy basketball website, introduced himself to the masses during a career night. And McRae channeled the forces of both Wall and Beal and worked as a facilitator and scorer.

Mahinmi was in the starting lineup, but Mathews and McRae led a second unit that scored a franchise-record 80 points off the bench.

While the Heat ripped through Washington’s defense in the opening quarter, Mahinmi returned the favor. Cutting to the rim and finishing an array of layups, Mahinmi scored 14 points in his first nine minutes of action.

Despite Mahinmi’s production, Washington still lagged behind the Heat, 39-29, after one quarter. Mathews, however, carried the Wizards to halftime while accounting for much of the team’s blazing 42-point second quarter.

As McRae found equilibrium by making four shots and setting up teammates for three assists in the quarter, Mathews simply scored. He fearlessly launched quick-trigger threes, hitting four attempts. With his catch-and-shoot triple off a McRae pass with 5:15 left in the half, Mathews pulled the Wizards ahead for the first time in the game.

The sudden burst by Mathews, listed as ‘Unknown Player’ on ESPN’s fantasy basketball app, helped the Wizards take command and build a 71-63 halftime advantage. They remained in control for the rest of the game, providing one last highlight for the 2010s.

