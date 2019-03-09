Bradley Beal drives to the basket against the Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose during the Wizards’ 135-130 overtime loss in Minneapolis. (Jim Mone/Associated Press)

They watched college basketball while thumbing through their phones. They greeted an old friend. They even adapted a conciliatory tone when talking about officials.

In the lead-up to their second game in as many nights, the Washington Wizards showed no lingering signs of disappointment from the preceding loss. Though they stayed loose before Saturday night’s matchup, the Wizards were dogged by some of the same problems in a 135-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wizards forced the extra period when Bradley Beal made a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to knot the game at 121. Beal would finish just shy of a triple-double, going for 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He and point guard Tomas Satoransky formed a potent passing duet, combining for 20 of the team’s 31 assists. Trevor Ariza also enjoyed a strong night, making a season-high seven three-pointers en route to 27 points.

The offense, once more, was not the Wizards’ issue. They could not get the timely stop — just as they struggled to do Friday night in Charlotte.

“[Minnesota’s] offensive boards, rebounds killed us,” Beal said.

In overtime, Minnesota reset possessions with four offensive rebounds. Even though center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the extra period with a right knee injury, the Wizards still struggled on the glass and were out-rebounded, 56-50, for the game.

“Defensive rebounding for us,” Ariza said, pinpointing the problem. “Late in the game, we had opportunities to get those rebounds and we didn’t. Difference in the game.”

The dagger came after the Wizards could not close out a defensive possession. In a one-possession game, Keita Bates-Diop missed a midrange jumper but the Wolves corralled the offense rebound and the second chance proved ruinous for Washington.

Derrick Rose ended the Wizards’ night with a step-back jumper with 22.6 seconds remaining. The 20-footer extended Minnesota’s lead to four and, on the Wizards’ next possession, Jabari Parker lost the ball for the team’s 19th turnover. Jeff Teague converted the miscue for a dunk and the Wolves (31-35) remained in front for the rest of the game.

“Derrick played well. He seemed like he made all his tough shots, acrobatic layups and midrange game,” Coach Scott Brooks said of Rose, who finished with 29 points. “But it was offensive rebounds and the turnovers. It cost us again. Last night, the same thing. We’ve gotta rebound.”

Playing in a different zip code did little to revive the Wizards (27-39). In an odd season-long trend, the Wizards had played remarkably well on the second night of back-to-backs. Their demeanor during pregame showed why as teammates watched the Duke-North Carolina game instead of the usual replay of clips of the opponent’s last game. Beal, along with several Wizards staffers, spent time on the court catching up with former coach Randy Wittman.

However, Washington dropped to 8-4 in games played on the second night of back-to-backs. The team has surrendered 10 of 12 games on the first night of the sets, including Friday night’s 112-111 disappointment in Charlotte. However, that result could have been different.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA released its Last Two Minute report that confirmed Bobby Portis’s suspicions that he was fouled by Charlotte’s Marvin Williams while trying to corral Beal’s missed shot with 4.5 seconds remaining. According to the report, Williams grabbed and pulled Portis’s arm during the rebound attempt.

Following the game, Portis aired his grievance on Twitter, complaining of a perceived bias against him that is “costing us games.” On Saturday night, however, Portis was more forgiving.

“Obviously basketball is basketball. The refs didn’t really control the game, that was just the last call and there was a lot of things we could’ve did differently,” Portis said. “Going forward into the game it could’ve prepared us to not even be in that position. We were up two, they came down and got an uncontested three to go up one. So, all those things add up to us losing a basketball game.”

Portis scored 15 of his 21 points in the opening quarter and stabilized the Wizards’ rebounding all night for 12 rebounds. However, Portis could not match with Towns.

Towns limped off the court in the closing moments of regulation and did not play in overtime. However, during his 37 minutes on the floor, Towns dominated the Wizards with 40 points (15-of-25 shooting) and 16 rebounds.