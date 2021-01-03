The final minute was all drama: With Washington leading 121-120, Nets star Kevin Durant and Wizards star Russell Westbrook traded missed three-pointers. Durant collected the rebound on Westbrook’s miss and heaved it to Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, who put Brooklyn ahead 122-121 with a wide-open layup with 28.2 seconds left. After a timeout, Wizards guard Bradley Beal overcame a double team to find center Thomas Bryant under the basket for a dunk with 14.9 seconds to play.

Washington held on to its one-point advantage from there. Kyrie Irving (30 points) missed a three-pointer with about five seconds to go. Brooklyn got the rebound, but Durant (28 points) missed a desperation jumper — meaning a pair of unlikely misses from a duo that combined for 58 points on their home court sealed the outcome.

Beal and Westbrook played perhaps their most aggressive game of the season for the Wizards. Beal scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Westbrook added 24 points on 7-for-25 shooting to go with 10 assists and five rebounds.

Bryant added 21 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. The Wizards shot just 41.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range, but their energy was the difference. They were aggressive from the start, shot well from three-point range when it counted and, most importantly, stayed calm in the final stretch.

Defense was scant on both ends of the court early, and the first half devolved into a shootout, with Beal and Irving the primary participants. The guards scored 20 points apiece before halftime.

With the Wizards having at last notched their first win of the season Friday at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Coach Scott Brooks wanted to see them repeat a full, 48-minute effort to follow up. Their energy was different at the start of the first and second quarters, at least, with Westbrook aggressively driving to the basket rather than opting for jumpers and Davis Bertans on target early. The Latvian sharpshooter made 3 of 5 from deep in the first half — before finishing 4 for 10 — with Beal and Westbrook supporting in the paint.

Midway through the second quarter, Washington was shooting 50 percent from deep and leading by 12 points. Durant made a difference when he checked back in with just under eight minutes until halftime — he scored 10 points in the second quarter and restarted the Nets’ offense as the Wizards faded while the period wore on. Brooklyn ended the first half on a 7-2 run to lead 71-70 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Nets as the stronger shooting team, and Westbrook and Beal bottled up. Westbrook didn’t make any of his five field goal attempts in the quarter and Beal was limited to five points in 10 minutes, leaving Bryant and Rui Hachimura to make up for their absences. The big men combined for 17 points, benefiting especially from Brooklyn’s nine turnovers in the period.

The quarter ended as sloppily as could be expected from two teams trading baskets at a high clip with little defense in sight — with calamity. Brooklyn committed one final turnover when Irving accidentally inbounded the ball to Wizards backup center Robin Lopez near half court and Lopez stood, staring in confusion before passing to a teammate.