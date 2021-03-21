Both previous meetings had ended with a Wizards game-winner in the final seconds, making Sunday’s 113-106 loss, which dropped Washington to 15-26, the tamest bout of the season. But it’s not that the quality of play was lacking; the Wizards were within two points with 44 seconds to play. But Nicolas Claxton had a three-point play with 30 seconds to go, and Brooklyn got the ball back seconds later after Russell Westbrook missed a three-pointer. Washington then waited until there were three seconds left on the game clock to foul.

“We tried to trap first; we thought we had the steal,” Brooks said. “They sweeped out of it; we should have fouled. I thought we had the chance to foul at 10 [seconds], at 12, and then we didn’t foul.”

Sunday was far from the first time the Wizards executed poorly in the final seconds.

Although they’ve won their fair share of close contests — they are 7-5 in games decided by five points or fewer — they’ve botched last-second possessions with the game on the line a handful of times. In Sunday’s case, Brooks’s lack of explanation mirrored the larger problem of the night: Washington just wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be.

“We just need all guys to be ready — simple as that. We put ourselves in position to win the game; we just need everyone on the team to be ready to go,” Westbrook said. “Some of that stuff [with fouling] is just, you have to be instinctively ready to go, especially with the game on the line, make plays, play without fouling. You know, ain’t too much to explain about that.”

Westbrook led the Wizards with his 14th triple-double of the season; after three months with the team, he is one away from tying the career franchise record of 15. The point guard finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

The rest of Brooks’s starting lineup was productive, including Rui Hachimura posting 20 points and 10 rebounds in another strong performance. Center Alex Len had a season-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal added 17 points on a rare quiet night.

With the Wizards missing Davis Bertans — the forward is expected to miss about two weeks with a calf strain — the Nets were able to focus the bulk of their defensive effort on Beal. Washington needed another scorer, particularly an outside presence, to help make up the difference. Four starters in double figures and backup center Robin Lopez’s 12 points couldn’t outdo Brooklyn’s firepower, even though the Nets (29-14) were missing Kevin Durant with a hamstring strain and finished with just two more three-pointers (nine) than the Wizards.

Lopez had all but two of the 14 points scored by the Wizards’ bench.

“We started the game off well,” Brooks said, “but our bench did not come into the game locked into the game plan. We gave them a three right away. We turned it over a few times, but we need everybody. We don’t have a lot of room for error. Guys are out. We need everybody to be in; we can’t daydream when you come into the game. I thought that second unit did not play the way they’re capable of playing. I know [Bertans] is not playing, but that’s no excuse.”

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 28 points, James Harden had 26 and Claxton added 16. Brooklyn shot 48.9 percent from the field. Washington shot 53.2 percent but gave up 27 points off turnovers that Brooks partially attributed to gummed-up spacing with Bertans out of the lineup.

The Wizards had another hot start in what’s becoming a dependable approach, at least over the past handful of games. Westbrook set the tone early from a playmaking standpoint, and Hachimura backed him up by eagerly hunting his own shots. They got the Wizards out to a 20-6 lead before the Nets stormed back with a 19-7 run. A few easy three-pointers in the second quarter put them ahead with minimal fuss.

Even then, Washington stayed as close to Brooklyn as it could have hoped for all but the final minute. For its third try against the Nets, it wasn’t enough.