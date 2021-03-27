The other difference Saturday night at Capital One Arena was the muck was easier to clean up. The Wizards rebounded for a much-needed 106-92 win against the Detroit Pistons for their first victory in four games.

Russell Westbrook led six scorers in double figures with 19 points and added 19 rebounds while Beal, even though he played just 21 minutes, had 17 points along with six assists.

Wizards Coach Scott Brooks did not have an update after the game on Beal, who was also dealing with right foot soreness entering the game. Beal did not speak to reporters.

“It was a good win for us. We needed it. We needed the win to get [out] that bad taste in our mouths from last game,” Brooks said. “But I thought the guys came back, we responded and played the right way. Take away seven minutes of that third quarter, I thought we played a good brand of basketball.”

New center Daniel Gafford impressed in his first game in Washington added 13 points, five rebounds and invaluable energy, especially in the first half. Rui Hachimura had 14 points and six rebounds.

Wayne Ellington led the Pistons (12-33) with 15 points.

Washington (16-28) just narrowly avoided catastrophe after a ghastly third quarter.

Beal headed to the locker room when it seemed the Wizards were on cruise control just over three minutes after halftime. He put a healthy, double-digit lead in the hands of a second unit that included Jerome Robinson, who checked in for Beal for his first minutes since Feb. 14, and one of Washington’s two new acquisitions from Chicago, the 6-foot-10 big man, Gafford.

In Beal’s stead, the bench’s defense faltered, repeatedly sending the Pistons to the foul line. The offense also stalled, and Detroit outscored Washington 34-11 in the period, turning a blowout into a three-point game early in the fourth quarter.

Backup center Robin Lopez and Westbrook checked back in to halt the visitors’ push. The veterans and Hachimura helped the Wizards to a 9-0 run in the fourth that got them safely out of trouble.

Before the disjointed third quarter, Washington played a dominant first half that ended with a 68-41 lead.

After a pair of uneven performances during losses in New York earlier in the week, Washington came home and clicked on both ends of the floor over the first 24 minutes. Even the stoic Hachimura puffed out his chest after flying in for a one-handed dunk over Isaiah Stewart that put Washington up by 10.

Gafford’s presence obviously had an effect. Playing his first game in a Wizards jersey (No. 12), he brought fresh energy from his first points: a two-handed dunk off a lob from Beal.

, “I was a little disappointed he missed a shot,” Brooks said of the newbie, who made 6 of 7 from the field in his debut. “... This is what he does. He has great bounce. We got a lob threat, we can throw it up in the air. We can throw a bad pass and he has the ability to go out, extend and get it.”

Starting center Alex Len also provided force in the paint, adding eight first-half points and throwing his weight around with confidence against Mason Plumlee. They had 40 points in the paint at halftime to Detroit’s 24.