Denver Nuggets (47-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (30-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Denver play in non-conference action.

The Wizards have gone 22-14 in home games. Washington is fifth in the league with 26.5 assists per game. John Wall leads the Wizards averaging 8.7.

The Nuggets have gone 17-16 away from home. Denver is 20-7 in games decided by at least 10 points. The two teams square off for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 26 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Jabari Parker has averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nuggets. Paul Millsap has averaged 8.2 rebounds and added 15.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

