Wizards guard Bradley Beal tries to get around Charlotte’s Dwayne Bacon during Friday night’s 116-110 Hornets win at Capital One Arena. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

In recent weeks, Capital One Arena had been a breeding ground of belief that the Washington Wizards could still push their way into the postseason.

The team had won four straight games at home, including the first two of their current five-game homestand. Friday night brought a pivotal matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, a fellow playoff hopeful. In a game they needed, the Wizards came out lifeless and never fully recovered from an early deficit in a 116-110 loss.

The defeat dropped the Wizards (29-40) four games behind eighth-place Miami for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot, with Orlando (32-38) and Charlotte (31-37) tied for ninth.

The Wizards trailed most of the game, despite a 40-point night from Bradley Beal. He was especially valuable for Washington in the first half, keeping the game from slipping away when Charlotte came out hot. The Hornets produced a 40-point first quarter and took a 66-53 lead into halftime.

Kemba Walker scored the game’s first basket on a slick hesitation move, gliding past his defender for a lay-in. Charlotte scored 26 of its first-quarter points in the paint. The Hornets led by 14 after one and quickly pushed it to 21 once the second quarter began. Scattered boos came down from the home crowd.

The Wizards climbed back into the game in the second, led by Beal’s three-point shooting. The guard scored 23 of his points in the first half, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Back-to-back dunks from Jabari Parker trimmed the Hornets lead to five, but Charlotte put together an 8-0 run in the final 90 seconds before intermission.

Charlotte led by double digits for the entirety of the third quarter. The Hornets entered the game on a two-game skid and winners of just nine road games, but found success by pounding the Wizards inside. They finished with 56 points in the paint.

Outside of Beal, Jeff Green chipped in 20 for Washington and Parker scored 17 off the bench. Two days after they put up 59 bench points in a win over Orlando, the team got just 33 points from its reserves. But Parker provided a bright spot, finishing with 15 or more for the seventh straight game.

The Wizards entered the fourth quarter down 17 but they chipped away, pulling within six on a layup from Troy Brown Jr. with 4:30 remaining. Charlotte answered with two quick threes, effectively settling matters.

Walker posed serious issues for the Wizards yet again, scoring 19 of his 28 points in the first half. The shifty guard entered Friday night’s game averaging 30.7 points against Washington in three matchups. He scored 47 in his previous trip here.

“He’s a matchup nightmare,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “Scores in so many different ways and when he gets hot it’s hard to turn his game off.”

Washington lost a key piece of its rotation in the second quarter when Tomas Satoransky collided with Beal after a layup and went down with a concussion. He was evaluated and did not return to the game.