The Wizards (6-16) kept a good heap of that fight in a 137-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors, pulling within nine points with just more than four minutes remaining. But down the stretch, it mattered not how hard Washington played. The team’s defense simply wasn’t up to the task, especially when it came to stopping the Raptors from the three-point line.

The Raptors (12-13), who have relocated from Toronto to Tampa during the coronavirus pandemic, looked quite at home on the Wizards’ home floor. They set up camp in the first quarter and shot 19 of 32 from beyond the arc, more than making up for the 12 turnovers they committed. They shot 52.7 percent overall (59.4 percent from the three-point line), led by forward Pascal Siakam (27 points, including three of four from beyond the arc) and guard Fred VanVleet (27 points).

It seemed that every time Washington mounted an attack and shaved the lead to within single digits, the Raptors responded with a far-too-easy three, bumping the score back to comfortable territory and sapping the Wizards’ energy at the same time.

Bradley Beal led his team with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting and had five assists while Russell Westbrook worked his way back from a worrisome start for 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting. The point guard added seven assists and six rebounds to balance out five sloppy turnovers and his eighth technical foul in 15 games.

Both were on the bench in the final minutes as Brooks let his subs finish the game.

Rui Hachimura added 15 points and eight rebounds in another solid performance that nonetheless did little to tilt the outcome. Backup center Robin Lopez added 13 points, and starter Alex Len — who came to the Wizards from Toronto — added 11.

Washington’s woes started from the opening quarter.

Brooks kept Davis Bertans (3 for 9 from three) and Len in the starting lineup and Washington gave up 40 points in the first quarter yet again, this time allowing Toronto to feast from three and hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. At halftime, the Raptors were shooting 59 percent from the field, 57 percent from three and 80 percent from the free throw line.