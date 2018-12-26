Trevor Ariza was bound to break through. A career 35 percent shooter from three-point range, Ariza appeared to lose his long-distance accuracy in the move since he was reacquired in a Dec. 17 trade with Phoenix. Ariza had missed 23 of 31 attempts as a Wizard ahead of the Wednesday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons but lit up the perimeter just when Wizards needed a long-range boost.

Unfortunately, Ariza’s teammates remained cold during his fourth-quarter hot spell as the Wizards fell, 106-95.

Ariza almost single-handedly brought the Wizards back from a 22-point deficit, making a trio of three-pointers, the last of which trimmed Washington’s margin to just 92-89 with 5:46 remaining. Washington would remain within three points until the Pistons, who had squandered 11 possessions in the final quarter, made six consecutive free throws to create some distance.

Reggie Jackson, who finished 6 for 6 at the line, scored 19 points, and Blake Griffin contributed 23 points and nine rebounds. Andre Drummond’s 11 rebounds were critical to Detroit’s 46-31 rebounding advantage.

Ariza hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 16 points. Bradley Beal and John Wall each scored 21 points but combined to miss 11 of 14 shots from deep. The Wizards went 9 of 33 (27.3 percent) as a team, while Detroit, one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, hit 14 of 37 (37.8 percent).

Washington dropped to 13-22 overall, and its road struggles continued. The Wizards fell to 4-16 away from home, and in 14 of those games they have trailed by at least 16 points.

The Wizards came in with a 3-7 record since Dec. 5. Over that stretch the team has retooled the roster with two trades, signed a G League standout and claimed a free agent off waivers. Despite the makeover, the Wizards have still played at a deficit with starting small forward Otto Porter Jr. on the mend with a Grade II strain of his right quad. Porter missed his eighth straight game Wednesday but participated in a solo on-court workout 45 minutes before the game in which he made more cutting moves than in previous pregame sessions.

Though Porter appeared closer to a return, his team’s spiral continued in his absence — and that frustration boiled over after one particularly infuriating moment during the third quarter.

Washington had forced a missed shot, but Drummond, undermanned beneath the boards, outworked everyone in Wizards red for an offensive rebound. Moments later, Drummond grabbed yet another rebound in the paint as the Wizards simply could not move him.

A few minutes later, at the end of a 23-2 Detroit run, Ariza finally snapped. The Wizards played strong defense for a little more than 22 seconds of the 24-second clock before Jackson faked out center Thomas Bryant and hit a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining on the shot clock.

The 14-year veteran slammed the ball at the stanchion. The Wizards trailed by 22, and no matter how hot Ariza got from beyond the arc, it wasn’t enough to bring his team back.