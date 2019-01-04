Bradley Beal wants what Dwyane Wade has — a storied career defined by championships and respect. After the first returns of the all-star fan votes, Wade, the Miami Heat superstar who will retire at the end of the season, ranked second among the Eastern Conference guards in total votes. Beal, vying for his second all-star appearance, desires that type of adoration. But for now, he will have to settle for Wade’s jersey.

At the end of the Washington Wizards’ 115-109 loss to the Miami Heat, Beal and Wade exchanged jerseys and posed for a gaggle of photographers. Beal scored a game-high 33 points and left with a keepsake; he would have preferred a road win.

The Wizards (15-24) lost their eighth straight on the road and, at 4-17, own the second-worst road record in the Eastern Conference. The only team worse away from home is lowly Cleveland, owners of the worst record in the NBA.

But one of those road wins this season had come in Miami’s American Airlines Arena (Nov. 10). That night, John Wall led all scorers with 28 points. Dwight Howard pulled down 16 rebounds. Austin Rivers poured in 18 off the bench in a rare breakout moment in a Wizards jersey.

Much has changed for the Wizards since then. On Friday night, Wall, in a black hoodie, sat next to assistant coaches on the bench as he awaits season-ending surgery. Howard remained in Atlanta recuperating from spinal surgery. And Rivers, presumably, was somewhere enjoying an off night with his new Houston Rockets teammates.

With the pecking order reshuffled and the rotation narrowed to nine players — Ian Mahimi played early minutes when starting center Thomas Bryant picked up two fouls in a matchup against Miami’s Hassan Whiteside — the remolded Wizards stayed close throughout.

The Heat lead swelled to 11 in the first half but Washington pulled to within 61-58 at halftime. Though Whiteside played without an equal in the post by 21 points and 18 rebounds, the Wizards were not dominated under the boards as five players grabbed at least four rebounds. Also, Trevor Ariza, in his ninth game with the Wizards, continues his concentration on the perimeter in making five of 12 three-point attempts and finished with 21 points.

Still the Wizards, without five rotation players who had logged minutes in the Nov. 10 game, lacked something. They could have used a steadier hand late in the game as the team collected five turnovers in the final quarter. A clutch shot or two from someone other than Beal would’ve helped.

Wade converted an open look from beyond the arc in the left corner, pushing the Heat’s lead to 105-95 with 7:02 remaining. The Wizards rallied, they could not complete the comeback. Down seven, Bryant blew a layup at the rim before Jeff Green’s three-point attempt sailed long, finding only the backboard.

The Wizards were down just three with 32 seconds remaining when Beal passed to Green for a potential tying three. Again, the shot was off. As a team, Washington shot 27.8 percent from the arc (10 of 36).

Wade (14 points off the bench) then sealed the game with a pair of free throws as the Miami crowd chanted “MVP.”