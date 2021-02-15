“It was a good win for us,” Coach Scott Brooks said “We’re 5-5 in the last 10. With what we’ve gone through, I think it’s pretty solid. Now, we still have to build on it. We can’t rest. We can’t relax. We’ve got a lot of games coming up — that’s what we want, and we’ve just got to keep chipping away.”

The Wizards (8-17) broke a long dry spell to author one of their strongest offensive outings of the past month and shot 52.2 percent overall, including 40 percent from three-point range.

For an emblem of their return to form, forward Davis Bertans will do — the long out-of-rhythm three-point specialist had 18 points and made 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, one off his season high.

“I just had the feeling . . . this is it,” Bertans said. “I don’t know how I can explain that, but [in pregame warmups] the shots were falling and I had the feeling, I know it’s going in.”

Washington’s reward coming off a victory over Boston on Sunday was its first back-to-back wins since Jan. 1 and 3.

Bradley Beal led the offense as usual with 37 points on 14-for-24 shooting and had eight rebounds. A little less usual was that he had plenty of backup — six other players reached double figures including Moritz Wagner, who started at center for the second game in a row and scored 15 points.

Russell Westbrook played his first complete back-to-back of the season and had a triple-double with 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. The 32-year-old point guard has been on a resting plan since he joined the Wizards in the December trade for Wall — as he was last year with the Rockets — and he was able to play on consecutive days in part because of the timing between Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip-off and Monday’s 7 p.m. start. Coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook had been working toward playing consecutive games for some time.

Rui Hachimura added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Robin Lopez and Raul Neto each had 12 points off the bench.

Wall’s return game wasn’t nearly as dramatic as his first meeting against his former team in January in Houston. There were no technical fouls for jawing this time around, though he clearly relished the on-court fight.

The point guard faded in the second half after a strong start but still finished with season highs in both points (29) and assists (11). He shared hugs with multiple members of the Wizards’ coaching staff as well as Beal before leaving the court he used to call home.

David Nwaba added 19 points for the Rockets. Jae’Sean Tate had 18 points, and Danuel House had 17.

Wall was back in town, but he had left a host of teammates back in Houston. The Rockets (11-16) were without four key players Monday: Eric Gordon (right groin soreness), P.J. Tucker (left quad contusion), Christian Wood (sprained right ankle) and Victor Oladipo (right foot strain) — a group that includes three of the team’s top four scorers.

