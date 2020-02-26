Beal scored 17 of his team-high 30 points in the final quarter, battling with Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert (34) down the stretch.
Robinson’s three-pointer gave the Wizards (21-36) a two-point lead and the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie (18 points) missed a step-back three-pointer that effectively settled things.
Beal, coming off a pair of 50-point games, received enough support against the Nets (26-31) to finally secure a win. Rookie Rui Hachimura had 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Davis Bertans added 14 off the bench. Robinson finished with nine.
The Wizards won despite another abysmal defensive effort.
The Wizards held a comfortable 60-47 lead a halftime, a cushion that deflated in the third quarter because of a series defensive letdowns. LeVert did most of damage, scoring 19 points as Brooklyn got whatever it wanted on offense. DeAndre Jordan (16 points) bullied the Wizards in the paint and made all four of his field goal attempts in the period. He missed just two of his eight shots on the night.
Washington built its early lead with sharp shooting from deep, making nine of 18 three-point attempts in the first half.
Read more on the NBA: