Dallas Mavericks (27-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (26-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Dallas square off in non-conference action.

The Wizards have gone 18-12 at home. Washington averages 41.3 rebounds per game and is 14-3 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Mavericks have gone 6-25 away from home. Dallas averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 15-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents. In their last meeting on Nov. 6, the Mavericks won 119-100. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 25.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wizards. Trevor Ariza is averaging two made 3-pointers and 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Doncic has averaged 20.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 15.7 points and totaled 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 119.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

