Bradley Beal came out of the locker room after halftime and unleashed an onslaught, pulling up for three-pointers, stutter-stepping through the paint to hit jumpers at challenging angles and hustling for his own rebounds to dish to teammates. Washington had 44 points in the third quarter after Beal — who had 17 in the period — helped get the offense churning.

Russell Westbrook did his part and then some, logging his 10th triple-double of the season before the fourth quarter even started. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Saturday’s game was the 46th time Westbrook had logged a triple-double through three quarters. In the past 25 seasons, his former teammate James Harden has the next most with 13.

Beal led all scorers with 34 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Westbrook had 19 points — all from two-point field goals and free throws — to go with 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

The all-star guards weren’t hot from the perimeter, but their supporting cast lent a helping hand there. After shooting 15.4 percent from three-point range in the first half, the Wizards rebounded to finish at 39.4 percent thanks to Garrison Mathews (3 for 4; 18 points) and Davis Bertans (5 for 11; 19 points). Bertans played limited minutes after missing Thursday’s game with right knee soreness. Starting center Moritz Wagner added 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and hit two threes in the first half as one of the few players shooting well early.

Minnesota had come to Washington with the new coach it hired Monday, Chris Finch, and without starting guard Malik Beasley, who averages 20.5 points. Beasley began his 12-game suspension Saturday after pleading guilty to a felony count of threats of violence following an incident in September.

Yet despite the Timberwolves having multiple kinks to work out, the Wizards couldn’t take advantage right away. Minnesota’s defense sagged in to crowd the lane, allowing Washington open — but fruitless — looks from the perimeter and making the Wizards work to get to the rim.

They looked out of sorts in their first home game in 10 days and shot only 38.3 percent before halftime. They had no fast-break points until Beal flipped the switch at halftime and his teammates followed.

Washington was so in control midway through the fourth quarter that Brooks was able to sit his starters ahead of Sunday’s visit to Boston before the Wizards return home for a pair of games leading into the all-star break.