Bradley Beal bit the hem of his jersey and Jabari Parker dropped his arms and swung toward the baseline, releasing a sigh. The Washington Wizards had just surrendered a late possession and the failure to stop the Indiana Pacers stung.

Though the Wizards didn’t play much defense Saturday night, they gave an effort in the fourth quarter. When the ball snapped around the court, so did the Wizards’ feet. If an Indiana player slowed down the set by needlessly dribbling, the Wizards showed their sticky hands and created steals. They tried — which made Pacers center Domantas Sabonis’s layup with about two minutes to play hurt that much more.

The basket was one of many in the Pacers’ 119-112 win, but stood out for its timing.

When the Wizards needed a break, the defense broke down — Parker slapped Sabonis on his way up and created a three-point opportunity. However, a few more stops could have given Washingtona legitimate chance at completing a comeback from a 17-point deficit.

In the closing seconds, Thomas Bryant slapped a pass away from Pacers point guard Darren Collison and the steal gave the Wizards a chance at the game-tying three-pointer. Bryant, who made 9 of 11 shots and a trio of threes in the game, missed the attempt with 14.2 seconds remaining. The rally ended with more dejected faces — Trevor Ariza knelt to the floor after having to foul Collison and sending him to the line for the game-sealing free throws.

Beal played 41 minutes, the second consecutive night he has logged more than 40, and scored 35 points. Bryant finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds while playing 31 minutes as a reserve. The Wizards lost their fourth straight and dropped to 24-36 while Indiana improved to 40-20.

This Pacers team didn’t resemble the one Washington defeated on Jan. 30. Back then, the Wizards were experiencing a boost of adrenaline while scrapping for six wins in January after John Wall’s surgery to remove bone spurs while Indiana was floundering without two-time all-star Victor Oladipo, who underwent a season-ending knee procedure. Washington breezed to a 107-89 win, one of its most stout defensive performances of the season.

The Pacers left D.C. that night on a three-game losing streak and were on their way to a fourth straight defeat. Since that game, however, Indiana recovered from its Oladipo hangover, added free agent Wesley Matthews and have won eight of nine. Washington has gone 2-9 since the last meeting.

Though much has changed since that night — the Wizards parted ways with Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris before the NBA trade deadline and revamped the rotation yet again — the same problems still exist. Since Jan. 30, the Wizards are still one of the worst defensive teams (27th overall in defensive rating and last in points allowed and opponent three-point field goal percentage).

The Wizards defensive woes have been especially evident in how they defend the paint — they’re allowing opponents a 64.8 field goal percentage on shot attempts less than five feet from the basket, according to NBA.com. This defensive disaster partially explains Coach Scott Brooks’s decision to play four-year veteran Bobby Portis in the starting lineup and move Bryant, the second-year center, to the bench.

Brooks wanted rim protection and saw flashes of it throughout the night. Bryant recorded three blocks and in the second quarter, after his rejection against Doug McDermott, he celebrated with a ferocious air punch that nearly struck official Phenizee Ransom.

“He gives the bench unit some stability,” Brooks said of Bryant. “He’s been here all year and he knows what we do on both ends.”

As Portis collected four personal foul

s, Bryant filled most of the center minutes in the second half. In the fourth quarter with Bryant and Parker forming an active frontcourt that protected the paint as well as poked away passes, the Wizards played their best defense and trimmed a game-high 17-point deficit to two points with less than six minutes to play

The improved defensive effort didn’t last, however, and the Wizards still couldn’t stop Indiana from draining backbreaking threes from Collison and Matthews before Sabonis’s critical layup.