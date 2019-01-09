Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) and center Steven Adams (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins has tried to clarify comments that he used the word gay to describe Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder’s behavior during their game.

Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter after Wiggins collided with Noel on a dunk attempt Tuesday night. Schroder, unhappy about the play and other incidents in what was a testy game, eventually was given a technical foul for an altercation with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague.

After the game, Wiggins says he thought Schroder’s actions were unwarranted and that “he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”

Later, on Twitter, Wiggins did not use the word apology but said: “I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway.”

