Washington Mystics hire Ashlee McGee as assistant coach

McGee was a video coordinator for the Minnesota Lynx (2020-2022) and video/player development associate for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2023). She was also an advanced scout for the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2018 season and has been a video coordinator for USA Basketball since 2022.

“We are thrilled to add Ashlee to our Mystics’ coaching staff,” coach Eric Thibault said. “Her enthusiasm and experience in the WNBA, NBA, NCAA and USA Basketball will help our players to be at their very best. We’re excited to get her to D.C. to join our group in our pursuit of a WNBA championship.”