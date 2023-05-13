Sky beat Lynx in preseason game in WNBA's first trip to Canada

TORONTO — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-74 in a preseason game on Saturday in the WNBA’s first visit to Canada.

Bridget Carleton, an Ontario native, had three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes for the Lynx. She received standing ovations when starting lineups were announced and in speaking to the sold-out Scotiabank Arena crowd before the game.