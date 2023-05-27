Stewart helps Liberty hand Sun first loss of season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored 11 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter to lift the New York Liberty to an 81-65 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Stewart, who scored a franchise and career-high 45 points in her home debut last Sunday, took over in the third. The Liberty trailed 38-32 at the half before putting up 25 points in the period. Stewart hit three of New York’s five 3-pointers in the quarter and also had four steals to give the Liberty a 57-51 lead heading into the fourth.

Courtney Vandersloot kept the momentum going in the final quarter, both by scoring and finding open teammates. She finished with 18 points and 10 assists for the Liberty (2-1). Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points.

Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and DeWanna Bonner added 14 to lead the Sun (3-1), who lost in the WNBA Finals last season.

Saturday marked the first regular season game that Jonquel Jones played against her former team. The 2021 MVP was traded in the offseason from Connecticut to New York as part of a three-way deal that sent Liberty guard Rebecca Allen to the Sun.

Jones had played her entire career with Connecticut since being acquired in a draft day trade in 2016 from Los Angeles. Allen had spent the first seven years with New York. The Liberty honored the fan favorite with a tribute video during a timeout.

Jones scored the first basket of the game, but didn’t do too much after that finishing with seven points. The Liberty led 7-4 early before Connecticut scored 10 straight points.

New York was able to cut into that lead, but trailed 38-32 at the half.

