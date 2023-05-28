Fever snap record 20-game losing streak with win over Dream

ATLANTA — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever end a WNBA record-tying 20-game losing streak with a 90-87 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.
The game featured seven ties and 20 lead changes and the outcome was hanging in the balance when the Fever had a successful coach’s challenge with 16.7 seconds left while holding an 88-87 lead.
After an Indiana miss, Alyssa Gray took the long rebound quickly downcourt and drove on Kelsey Mitchell. A foul was called but Fever coach Christie Sides challenged it. After a review, officials determined there wasn’t enough contact to warrant a foul.
Indiana got the ball out of bounds and after a miss, Mitchell snared the offensive rebound and was fouled. She made two free throws with 13.2 seconds left and Rhyne Howard was well off the mark for an Atlanta 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Howard led Atlanta (1-2) with 23 points, Cheyenne Gray had 21 and Gray 19.
SKY 94, WINGS 88
CHICAGO — Marina Mabrey had season highs with 23 points and eight assists, Alanna Smith had her first career double-double and the Sky beat the Wings.
Smith scored six of her 14 points in the final two-plus minutes and finished with 12 rebounds and six assists — both career highs.
Kahleah Copper scored 16 points, Dana Evans 14 and Courtney Williams had 12 with 11 rebounds and five assists for Chicago. Sika Kone, a 20-year-old rookie, had 10 points and six rebounds. The 6-foot-3 forward was a third-round pick by the New York but was waived by Liberty on May 16.
Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer to give Dallas (2-1) a 71-70 lead early in the fourth quarter but Evans answered with a pull-up jumper and then a fadeaway, Copper put back her own miss before Smith made a jumper to cap a 9-0 spurt with 6:46 to play and the Sky led the rest of the way.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and Satou Sabally had 24 points and eights rebounds for Dallas.
