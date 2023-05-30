Stewart shines in return to Pacific Northwest, Liberty beats Storm 86-78

SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and 11 rebounds in her return to the Pacific Northwest and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 86-78 on Tuesday night.
Stewart took over in the third quarter with 10 points and six rebounds to help New York extend a narrow halftime lead to 68-56 entering the fourth. She finished 8 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 at the stripe.
Seattle got within single digits early in the fourth before Sabrina Ionescu sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 72-61. Stewart’s fast-break layup, off a nice pass from Courtney Vandersloot, gave New York an 86-74 lead.
Ionescu finished with 20 points for New York (3-1), which has won three straight games. Stefanie Dolson scored 10 points and Vandersloot had a season-high 11 assists. Jonquel Jones scored nine points in 18 minutes.
Jewell Loyd led Seattle (0-3) with 26 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Kia Nurse made Seattle’s first 3-pointer of the game with 4:15 left in the third quarter to get within 57-53, but New York made 3-pointers on its next two possessions and Stewart followed with a three-point play for a 13-point lead.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports