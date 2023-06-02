Parker moves into 8th on WNBA scoring list, Aces beat Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points, Candace Parker moved into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 92-87 on Friday night.

Parker passed Katie Smith (6,452) on the points list and now trails Sue Bird (6,803) for seventh.

Kelsey Plum made a key steal of Aari McDonald and Chelsea Gray raced the other way for a fast-break layup to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 89-84. But Rhyne Howard completed a three-point play at the other end with 36 seconds left.