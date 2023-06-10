Ogwumike powers Sparks to 77-62 victory over Sky

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to propel Los Angeles to a 77-62 victory over Chicago on Friday night.
Alanna Smith had 19 points, nine rebounds and blocked five shots to pace the Sky (5-4). Elizabeth Williams scored 14 with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper scored 10.
Los Angeles shot just 38.4% overall and made only 3 of 20 from 3-point range. The Sparks hit 18 of 22 free throws. Chicago shot 40.3% overall, sinking 4 of 23 from distance. The Sky made 4 of 8 foul shots.
Hamby scored nine in the first quarter and Ogwumike added seven as the Sparks jumped out to a 20-12 lead. Smith scored five points over the final 71 seconds of the second period to get the Sky within 37-33 at halftime.
Smith buried a 3-pointer to give Chicago a 46-45 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but Canada hit two free throws and Zia Cooke sank a 3-pointer as the Sparks retook the lead. Lexie Brown had two baskets in an 8-0 run to close out the period and the Sparks weren’t threatened from there.
