Fever win first home game, 87-66 over Mystics

The Fever trailed 45-41 early in the third quarter before scoring 18 of the next 20 points to take control at 59-47.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie Aliyah Boston had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 87-66 on Tuesday night for their first home victory of the season.

Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and NaLyssa Smith, who scored a career-high 27 points on Sunday, had eight points for Indiana (3-6). Boston was 11 of 14 from the field to became the youngest player in WNBA history with a game of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while shooting 75%, according to ESPN Stats & Info.