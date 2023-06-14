Seattle makes 12 3-pointers, beats Mercury 83-69

Seattle scored 12 of the opening 15 points and cruised to a 50-36 lead at halftime. The Mercury scored just 33 points in the second half.

It was Seattle’s first victory over Phoenix since Sept. 3, 2021 after getting swept in three matchups last season.

Phoenix stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi combined for just two points. Griner had two points and two rebounds in nine first-half minutes and did not play in the second half due to a hip injury. Taurasi was held scoreless for the first time since Aug. 2, 2022.