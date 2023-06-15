Mitchell's jumper lifts Fever to win over Sky

CHICAGO — Kelsey Mitchell sank a step-back jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 92-90 on Thursday night.
Evans drove into the lane again and was fouled with 7.5 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 90-all. After Mitchell’s make, Chicago had an open look from 3-point range but Alanna Smith’s shot didn’t hit the rim.
Indiana won consecutive games for the first time since May 2022.
Chicago (5-6) was without its leading scorer Kahleah Copper due to personal reasons. Marina Mabrey scored 19 of her career-high 37 points in the third quarter for the Sky.
DREAM 92, SUN 88
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the Dream beat the Sun to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.
Atlanta led 78-73 with 1:57 left in regulation before Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on DeWanna Bonner’s 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation until Parker split a double team to sink a shot with 0.5 seconds left.
Atlanta made its first five field goals of overtime to take an 89-84 lead with 2:23 left. The Dream didn’t score again until Gray’s free throws with 21.9 seconds left for a five-point lead.
Atlanta (4-5) has won back-to-back games on the road after toping New York 86-79 on Tuesday. The Dream continue their four-game road swing at Indiana on Sunday before ending it at Dallas on Tuesday.
Brionna Jones had 28 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut (8-3).