Collier scores 25, Lynx beat Sparks 77-72

LOS ANGELES — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 77-72 on Friday night. McBride made a steal and a fast-break layup to give Minnesota a 71-68 lead. Collier converted a three-point play on the Lynx’s next possession to make it 74-70 with 1:06 left. McBride added two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Nikolina Milic had 10 points for Minnesota (3-7), which plays at Las Vegas on Sunday before returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Minnesota went on a 10-2 run to take a 63-57 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Jordin Canada led Los Angeles (5-5) with 22 points. Dearica Hamby had 14 points and nine rebounds. Lexie Brown, the second-leading scorer for Los Angeles, did not play due to a non-COVID illness. Rookie Zia Cooke made her first start and finished with five points in 25 minutes.

Nneka Ogwumike made her second field goal of the game with 49.9 seconds left in the fourth to get Los Angeles within 74-72. She finished with eight points, five rebounds and seven assists.

