Young scores 24 points, Plum adds 21 to help Aces beat Lynx 93-62

LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young scored 24 points, Kelsey Plum made 8 of 11 from the field and scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-62 on Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chelsea Gray scored 17 points and five assists and Candace Parker added 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Las Vegas (10-1). A’ja Wilson had her streak of 34 consecutive games scoring in double figure snapped, finishing with eight points on 4-of-14 shooting but grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and tied her season best with four blocks.

Young made a driving layup with 1:55 left in the first quarter that made it 22-20 and gave the Aces the lead for good. Napheesa Collier scored to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 45-41 with 2:11 remaining the second quarter but Plum was fouled as she hit a floater in the lane and made the and-1 free throw, Young made consecutive buckets for Las Vegas and Gray made a jumper at the buzzer to make it 54-41 at halftime.

Collier made a jumper to open the scoring in the second half but the Aces responded with an 18-3 run — including two 3s by Plum — to blow the game open.

Las Vegas, which went into the game as the league’s highest-scoring team at 91.8 points per game, have scored 90-plus points in nine of 11 games this season.

Collier led Minnesota (3-8) with 18 points.

The Lynx made 3 of 21 (14.3%) from the field in the third quarter and shot 24.3% (9 of37) in the second half.

Diamond Miller, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA draft, missed her sixth consecutive game (ankle) for Minnesota.

