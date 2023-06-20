Natasha Howard scores 23, the Wings snap a 3-game losing streak

ARLINGTON, Texas — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Dallas made five of its next six free throws to secure an 85-69 and seal the game.
Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6), which plays the first of back-to-back games at Los Angeles on Friday. Satou Sabally scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and Teaira McCowan had nine points and 11 rebounds in her first game since the season opener.
Ogunbowale, who was coming off a career-high 41 points on Saturday, scored 16 points in the first half and Howard added 10 to help Dallas build a 43-32 lead. Howard finished with 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.
Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 15 points for Atlanta (5-6), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Ogunbowale was ejected with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after receiving two technical fouls while on the bench. Ogunbowale signed an autograph for a fan while heading to the locker room.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports