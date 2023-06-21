Thomas secures 5th career triple-double; Sun beat Storm 85-79

SEATTLE — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79 on Tuesday night.
Bonner passed Sylvia Fowles to move into the top 10 in league history. She trails Katie Smith by 36 points for ninth.
All five starters for Connecticut (10-3) scored in double figures. Natisha Hiedeman scored 17 points, Brionna Jones added 13 and Tiffany Hayes added 12.
Connecticut scored the opening 12 points of the second quarter for a 34-25 lead. Thomas had seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists at the break.
Jewell Loyd, who scored 39 points in a 109-103 victory over Dallas on Saturday, scored 33 points for Seattle (3-8). Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyd made five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 22 points to help Seattle take a 48-45 lead at halftime. Loyd finished 8 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range, and 11 of 12 at the free-throw line.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports