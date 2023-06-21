Thomas and Bonner lead Connecticut to 85-79 win over Seattle

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79 on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thomas tied Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu for the most career regular-season triple-doubles with three. Thomas scored with 1:26 left in the third quarter to reach the mark, before finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. Thomas also had three steals.

Bonner passed Sylvia Fowles to move into the top 10 in league history. She trails Katie Smith by 36 points for ninth.

All five starters for Connecticut (10-3) scored in double figures.

Jewell Loyd, who scored 39 points in a 109-103 victory over Dallas on Saturday, scored 33 points for Seattle (3-8). Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

LYNX 67, SPARKS 61

LOS ANGELES — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Lynx beat the Sparks.

Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against Los Angeles, with the two previous wins coming by five-points apiece.

Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier’s free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Trailing 64-61, Los Angeles called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6), which lost its third straight game.

WINGS 85, DREAM 73

ARLINGTON, Texas — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Wings beat the Dream to end a three-game losing streak.

Dallas went ahead 63-38 in the third quarter after scoring 11 straight points. Atlanta missed its first six field goals of the period, but rallied in the fourth behind rookie Taylor Mikesell, who scored seven points in four minutes to get the Dream within 80-67 with 4:07 left.

Dallas made five of its next six free throws to secure an 85-69 and seal the game.

Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6).

Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 15 points for Atlanta (5-6).

