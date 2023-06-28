Stewart leads Liberty past Sun 89-81 in Jonquel Jones' return to Connecticut

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds in her return to Connecticut as the New York Liberty beat the Sun 89-81 on Tuesday night. The victory moved the Liberty into a tie with Connecticut atop the Commissioner Cup standings in the Eastern Conference. Each team has one game left although New York has the tiebreaker having swept the two games against the Sun.

Las Vegas has nearly wrapped up the Western Conference slot, sitting at 6-0.

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (12-4) with 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her fifth career triple-double. She’s now done it in consecutive games and three times in the last seven days. Thomas is the all-time record holder in the category. DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 23 points to lead Connecticut.

WINGS 77, MERCURY 62

PHOENIX — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Dallas beat Phoenix for the Mercury’s sixth straight double-digit loss.

Howard sank a wide open 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third quarter for a 56-51 lead. After Phoenix got within 63-60 with 7:30 remaining in the fourth, Dallas closed on a 14-2 run — including 12 unanswered points.

Satou Sabally secured her 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which has won three straight in the series. Sabally also had a career-high six assists.

Brittney Griner scored 20 points for Phoenix (2-11). Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Diana Taurasi was held to six points on 2-of-7 shooting. Sophie Cunningham (back) and Megan Gustafson (concussion) did not play.

LYNX 104, STORM 93

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and Minnesota beat Seattle.

Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.

Kayla McBride also scored 18 points for Minnesota (5-9). Rookie Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Miller, who missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury, was 8 of 13 from the field in 31 minutes.

Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for Seattle (4-10). Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic added 14 points apiece. Whitcomb made six of Seattle’s 13 3-pointers.

