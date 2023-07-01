Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors

Wade helped lead the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021 and had an 81-59 record with the team since taking over as head coach in 2019. Previously, he was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.

“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”