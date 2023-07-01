Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.
“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”
The Sky announced Emre Vatansever as the interim GM and head coach. Chicago is 7-9 on the season after Friday night’s 86-78 win over Los Angeles.
Chicago lost four starters from the championship team over the last two years, except for Kahleah Copper.
