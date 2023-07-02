Satou Sabally scores 27 points with 15 rebounds as Wings beat Mystics 89-72

Sabally scored 27 points with 15 rebounds and McCowan added 10 and 11 boards. Natasha Howard scored 13 points for Dallas (8-8). Sabally has 11 double-doubles this season, second most in the WNBA.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-72 Sunday.

McCowan scored inside to make it 33-31 with 1:38 left in the first half and the Wings led the rest of the way. Ogunbowale scored 14 points in the third quarter as Dallas outscored the Mystics 30-16 to take control for good.