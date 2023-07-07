Allisha Gray scores 21, Rhyne Howard 17, Dream open 4th quarter on 13-0 run to defeat Sky 82-68

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Allisha Gray scored 21 points, Cheyenne Parker had a double-double and the Atlanta Dream dominated the fourth quarter to pull away for an 82-68 win over the Chicago Sky on Friday night. Atlanta, which has won four straight, opened the fourth quarter with a 59-58 lead and starting with a Gray 3-pointer, scored the first 13 points.

Rhyne Howard followed with a 3-point and Naz Hillmon had a three-point play. Chicago missed five shots before Courtney Williams made a free throw to end the drought at the 6:46 mark. Danielle Robinson quickly answered with a layup that made it 74-59.

The Sky had four more misses and a turnover before Kahleah Copper scored on a putback to make it 76-63 with 3:44 to play.

Chicago was outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter, making 2 of 13 shots with three turnovers.

Howard had 17 points for the Dream (9-8) and Parker and Robinson 14 each.

Copper had 16 points for Chicago (8-10), who are 1-1 for new coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, who replaced James Wade on Saturday. Wade was hired as an assistant coach by the NBA Toronto Raptors. Marina Mabrey added 14 points.

The teams play again Sunday night.

