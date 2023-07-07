Collier has 12 points, 12 boards, Lynx win 5th straight, 75-64 over struggling Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the struggling Phoenix Mercury 75-64 on Friday night.
The Lynx, who won their fifth straight, and are now 9-9 after opening the season with six-straight losses.
Phoenix (3-14), which has lost 9 of 10, were led by Michaela Onyenwere with 21 points and Brittney Griner with 12.
Minnesota, which won 90-83 in Phoenix on Saturday, led by as many 24 before Phoenix had a surge in the third quarter with a 23-18 scoring advantage.
The Mercury, who were without Diana Taurasi, shot just 38% and were outrebounded 38-30 and had 19 turnovers. Taurasi sat out to rest.
Minnesota turned 14 turnovers into 14 points and dominated inside to lead 39-21 at the half. The Lynx had 22 points in the paint and led by as many as 19.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports