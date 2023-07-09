Kelsey Plum scores 40 point to help Aces roll to 113-89 win over Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Minnesota Lynx for the third time this season, rolling 113-89 on Sunday night.

The Aces, who beat Minnesota by 21 and 31 earlier this season, clinched the Western Conference berth in the Commissioner’s Cup. Las Vegas (17-2), which passed its previous season high of 105 points on Plum’s sixth 3-pointer with 3:30 to play, is averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.