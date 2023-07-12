Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win

CHICAGO — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72 on Wednesday.
Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.
Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.
The Sun, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break, outscored the Sky 46-30 in the paint and had 26 points off 17 Chicago turnovers.
The Sky took a 38-36 halftime lead by closing with an 18-7 run. Chicago shot 40% for the game.
