Peddy scores 20 and the Mercury top the Sky to win consecutive games for 1st time this season

PHOENIX — Reserve Shey Peddy hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 80-62 Thursday night and won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for the Sky (8-13).
Phoenix led 50-32 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Sophie Cunningham and Michaela Onyenwere just over two minutes into the third quarter. Then, Copper rallied the Sky.
Copper had 11 in the quarter and capped an 18-2 run with a pair of free throws after Cunningham was called for a technical. That made it 52-50 with 1:05 to go in the period. But, in the last minute, Peddy hit consecutive 3s and her buzzer-beater put Phoenix ahead 58-50.
Peddy opened the fourth quarter with another 3 and the Mercury pulled away.
Chicago struggled to score in the opening period. Phoenix led 22-8 after one quarter and 40-29 at the half.
Griner had a free throw in the second quarter that gave her 4,821 points, second on the Phoenix career scoring list. Diana Taurasi, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, is the franchise and WNBA leader at 9,929.
