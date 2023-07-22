Wilson scores 35 with 14 rebounds, Aces beat Lynx 98-81 for 5th straight win by 15-plus points

MINNEAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces’ WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.
Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.
Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2). Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and Alysha Clark 11. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and 11 assists.
Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.
The Aces opened the game with an 11-0 run and Wilson and Young combined to outscore the Dream 32-30 in the first half. Wilson scored 19 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and Young scored 13 as Las Vegas took an 18-point lead into the break. Gray added eight points and seven assists in the first half.
Candace Parker missed her fifth consecutive game for the Aces. The two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021) and two-time league MVP (2008, 2013) has not played since she suffered an ankle injury in a 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 7.
Las Vegas finished with 25 assists, shot 52% (36 of 69) from the field and made 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Lynx were 9 of 10 from the foul line.
