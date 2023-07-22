Sabally, Howard and Ogunbowale each score at least 25, Wings beat Sparks 98-84

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from the Los Angeles Sparks and the Wings won 98-84 Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Satou Sabally added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Natasha Howard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four steals for the Wings (13-9), who have won seven of their last eight games.

Los Angeles (7-15) has lost a franchise record eight consecutive games since back-to-back wins over the Wings on June 23 and 25. The Sparks lost their first seven games, and 12 of 14, to open the 2015 season before eventually making the playoffs.

The Wings shot a season-high 53.9% (41 of 76) from the field and scored 26 points off 12 Los Angeles turnovers.

Los Angeles took a 57-56 lead when Ogwumike hit a wide-open 3-pointer almost three minutes into the third quarter but Ogunbowale answered with a step-back 3 as the shot clock expired to spark a 12-3 run that gave Dallas the lead for good.

Ogunbowale assisted on a jumper by Howard and then scored three consecutive baskets to cap the spurt and make it 67-59 with 4:01 left in the third.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Jordin Canada added 16 points and seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike also scored 16 and Azurá Stevens 12.

Sabally had 20 points in the first half and Howard had 16 for the Wings, who led 52-48 at the break.

