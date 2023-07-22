Aces win 5th straight by at least 15 points in 98-81 rout of Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces’ WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.
Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.
Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2).
Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.
SUN 86, DREAM 78
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double and Connecticut nearly blew a 20-point lead before the Sun beat the Dream.
Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.
Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-10) with 22 points but made just 5 of 18 from the field.