Stewart and Ionescu help New York rally from 18-down to send Seattle to 10th straight loss

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-82 on Tuesday night.

Jewell Loyd scored 22 of her 32 points in the first half for Seattle (4-19), which has lost a franchise-worst 10 straight games.

New York trailed 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. But the Liberty scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 run to get within 57-52 after 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney.

Stewart sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 2:52 remaining in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 74-72, since it was 30-28 in the first half. Sami Whitcomb answered at the other end with Seattle’s 10th 3-pointer.

Whitcomb gave Seattle a 77-76 lead on a shot in the lane, but Jonquel Jones banked in a wide open 3-pointer at the other end to give New York the lead for good.

ACES 107, SKY 95

CHICAGO — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Aces beat the Sky for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely. Las Vegas lost Alysha Clark when she was hit in the face

Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for Chicago (9-14).

DREAM 78, MERCURY 65

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Dream beat the Mercury.

Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as Atlanta built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored.

Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season.

Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for Atlanta (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright (1,423).

Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi (quad/toe) did not play. The Mercury shot just 36% from the field, including 5 of 24 from distance.

