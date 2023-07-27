Breanna Stewart leads Liberty past Dream for 4th straight victory

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored 25 of her 33 points in the first half, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 95-84 on Thursday night.

New York (18-5) scored the opening 11 points and led 57-42 at halftime. Stewart became the first player in WNBA history with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a half, according to ESPN Stat & Info. Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field in the first half and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.